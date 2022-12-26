Delfrez rolls out its #chickendance ISL campaign

scorecardresearch
The company was the official partner with Kerala Blasters FC earlier this year, it claimed

Written by BrandWagon Online
The collaboration with KBFC for the current season of the Indian Super League 2021-22 is aimed at building awareness, it said

Delfrez, the processed food division of Suguna Foods has launched its #chickendance ISL campaign which aims to build up on the football season. Additionally, the company stated that it was named as the official partner with Kerala Blasters FC earlier this year.

The #chickendance fever is catching eyes of the customers, Krishna Prasad, VP, Process Food Division, Suguna Foods, said. “The campaign encourages football fans to experience our ready-to-eat and cook range while doing our signature chicken dance moves,” he added.

The digital campaign captures the ISL fever with the key football players from KBFC team shaking a leg or two the #chickendance style. The collaboration with KBFC for the current season of the Indian Super League 2021-22 is aimed at building awareness for the brand and engaging with the target audience, the company claimed.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 12:01:36 pm