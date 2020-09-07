Delay in setting up committees on content regulation of government ads may be construed as contempt of Supreme Court’s order: CCRGA

The 19th meeting of Supreme Court -mandated Committee on content regulation in government advertising (CCRGA) was held virtually on September 4, 2020

In order to monitor the progress of the creation of the Supreme Court- mandated three member committee on content regulation in government advertising (CCRGA), the 19th CCRGA meeting was held virtually to take a note of the states that are yet to constitute their respective state level committees. The meeting, chaired by Om Prakash Rawat, former chief election commissioner of India, was attended by Ramesh Narayan of Asian Federation of Advertising Associations and past president, IAA and Ashok Kumar Tandon, part- time member, Prasar Bharti Board.

As per directions of the Supreme Court, states are mandated to set up their respective three member committees on content regulation of government advertisements. While Karnataka, Goa, Mizoram and Nagaland States have already constituted state-level three member committees, the state government of Chhattisgarh has given its consent to the central committee to monitor the content of their government advertisements.

The CCRGA opined that some state governments’ delay in setting up the state-level committees may be construed as contempt of Supreme Court’s order.

Moreover, the CCRGA also noted that some respondents were yet to furnish their replies to the notices issued to them in response to the complaints received by the Committee. However, in view of the current Covid-19 pandemic, the committee decided to allow further time to respondents to furnish their replies to the notices in all the pending complaints lodged with the Committee.

Further, the CCRGA explained that in the event of any non-compliance of its orders, the committee may be constrained to put embargo on the issue of further advertisements by nodal agencies of concerned governments, which come under purview of this Committee. Infact, the committee may, if necessary, also decide to summon the concerned official of the government agencies dealing with release of advertisements in the event of undue delay in responding to Committee’s notices.

On May 13, 2015, as per the directions of Supreme Court, the Government of India had set up a three member body consisting of ‘persons with unimpeachable neutrality and impartiality and who have excelled in their respective fields,’ to look into content regulation of government funded advertisements of all media platforms.

