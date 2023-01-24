Dekulture expands offline with 3 retail stores in Bengaluru

Lifestyle brand Dekulture Works has expanded its offline retail segment with the opening of three stores in Bengaluru. According to the company, these stores feature over 800 exclusive products in various categories such as home and living, kitchen and dining, stationery, music, among others. The company added that it plans to expand its presence in Delhi, Mumbai, and other metro cities in the near future.

“While we have been exporting to various countries so far, we have now entered offline stores to leverage our product offering, broaden our customer reach and offer a complete retail experience. We also plan to expand our stores in Delhi, Mumbai, and other metro cities and are in discussions to raise around Rs 100 crore for our expansion,” Sambhav Bohra, managing director, Dekulture, stated.

According to the company, since 2005 it has represented Indian art and culture at various forums and international markets such as The United States, Canada, The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Poland, the Netherlands, Denmark, The Czech Republic, Greece, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Korea, The United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, among others.

