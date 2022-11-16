Deepika Padukone’s brand 82°E rolls out its new ‘Feels like home’ ad campaign

Deepika Padukone’s self-care brand 82°E has rolled out ‘Feels like home’, its inaugural campaign film. The film brings to life the ethos of 82°E in a visual collage where self-care meets skincare. According to the company, the campaign encapsulates the sentiment and emotion associated with self-care while also building a connection with the brand’s name.

From the beginning, this project was a push to dream and break the traditions of perfection of the category, Arun Iyer, founder and creative partner, Spring Marketing Capital, said. “Each product is rooted in Indian ethos with a global outlook. We had to bring the brand to life with the same level of craftsmanship. Our campaign thought, ‘Feels like home’, is brought to life via authentic, unfiltered voices while building a connection with the brand name,” he added.

The visuals capture women practising everyday self-care rituals while also caring for their skin. As per the company, the name was inspired by the standard meridian that passes through India, 82°E, and brings out the geographical aspect of home while the creative interpretation brings to life the feeling of it.

