Deepika Bhan joins Tata Consumer Products as president, packaged foods

Tata Consumer Products (TCP) has announced the appointment of Deepika Bhan as the company’s new president, packaged foods, India, effective April 27, 2021. “We are delighted to welcome Deepika on board to lead our foods portfolio. We aspire to build this business through agility, innovation and strengthening our brands, and Deepika will lead us in this exciting growth phase,” Sunil D’Souza, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Consumer Products, said.

Bhan joins TCP from Hindustan Unilever where she was global brand director, haircare for South Asia. She has had varied stints in sales, customer marketing, media, brand and category/ P&L roles in her career during which she has led large teams across brands and portfolios. She has also worked with PepsiCo and Tata Motors.

“I’m looking forward to being part of this journey as we build the foods business on the base of the strong leadership position and iconic brands that the company has created. I’m particularly happy to be a part of the Tata Group- an organisation which is purpose-led and built on strong values,” Bhan stated on her new role.

Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The company’s portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Tata Consumer Products’ key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Water Plus and Tata Gluco Plus. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann and Soulfull. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 200 million households. The company has an annual turnover of Rs. 10,000 crore with operations in India and International markets.

