Deep Vision raises $35 million in Series B funding

The round was led by Tiger Global
AI semiconductor company Deep Vision has raised $35 million in an oversubscribed Series B financing round. The round was led by Tiger Global, while existing investors Exfinity Venture Partners, SiliconMotion, and Western Digital also joined the round. With this funding, Deep Vision plans to expand the capabilities of its AI processor and software tools and support its rapidly growing customer base.
“This investment is a resounding affirmation of Deep Vision’s solutions and strategic direction, which are rapidly driving our company into a wide variety of applications in our key target markets. We will now be able to significantly fortify our efforts to continue designing and building the world’s most power- and price-efficient AI inference platform as well as flawless software development tools,” Ravi Annavajjhala, chief executive officer, Deep Vision, said.
Deep Vision, started in 2014, is developing specialised deep learning processors for the edge. Its application markets include smart retail, driver-monitoring systems, smart city, drones, factory automation, among others. The company’s patented AI processor ARA-1 is known for its ability to perform real-time video analytics. In addition, it also provides natural language processing (NLP) capabilities for a growing market of voice-controlled applications, the company said in a statement.
According to, Scott Shleifer, partner, Tiger Global, the company is positioned for a long runway ahead, with a unique AI processor that combines innovative software and silicon architecture for edge computing.
“One of the Exfinity Venture Partners’ core funding theses is to back companies leveraging skill and scale in the fertile Indo-US tech corridor, particularly in the deep tech domain from early stages. Deep Vision is a testament to this, as their execution demonstrates India’s semiconductor chip designers’ potential in building cutting edge AI silicon chips and expediting India’s path to achieve self-reliance in chip manufacturing and the emerging semiconductor ecosystem,” Chinnu Senthilkumar, general partner and CTO, Exfinity Venture Partners, stated.
Read Also: HomeLane unveils a meme campaign featuring MS Dhoni
Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.