Deep Bajaj of Sirona Hygiene on life beyond work

Deep Bajaj, founder and CEO, Sirona Hygiene

The Job

The fact that we are working to further feminine hygiene concerns is what I treasure the most. We are providing solutions to women who had to otherwise go through immense suffering on a daily basis, due to unfriendly toilets and lack of suitable menstrual and intimate hygiene solutions.

I appreciate that the industry is actively adapting to the stigma-free dialogue that drives today’s youth. It is great to be a part of a revolutionary movement, where the topic of period blood is not hushed anymore. In the long run, Sirona envisions redefining femininity for the modern times and making way for a more enabling environment for women.

The Weekdays

I wake up early, start my day with yoga to clear my mind and prepare myself for the day ahead. Usually, I hold and attend meetings to take stock of ongoing operations, which is mostly online these days, and act on any pending decisions. Each day of the week is slightly differently planned to cover everything that needs to be attended to. While Mondays are all about picking up from the last weekend, Wednesdays comprise women-exclusive Sisterhood meetings — a special feature of our organisation. In these, women talk about their common problems, laugh out loud over inside jokes and have a great time. It is the ‘me’ time for them.

To stay updated with what goes on in every department, I spend some time in the evening every day taking note of each team member, both on the professional and personal front. We have a policy of sharing one good thing about the day, which helps us feel thankful for our blessings and keeps us connected meaningfully.

The Weekend

Weekends are all about de-stressing, and what is a better place to do so than at home itself? So, Sundays are all about spending time with family. Earlier we would go out for dinner, but 2020 had other plans. So, for most of the year, we have been keeping indoors. But that sure doesn’t take from me my favourite pastime: playing with my daughters.

The Toys

Though technology itself comprises a crucial part of our daily lives, in the current age, I am not much into gadgets. I feel we are already so flooded with bluescreens that it significantly influences us physically and mentally, and not in a good way. In the long run, these slow us down, distort our sleep cycle, and tire us. But gadgets like smartphones and desktops are a part of our functional existence as well. They are essential mediums through which we stay connected to our workplace, our family, friends and the rest of the world, today more than ever.

The Logos

I admire cars; I’m a fan of Audi, BMW and Mercedes. These brands have redefined benchmarks in this industry. They stand for consistency in quality, customer excellence and walking-the-talk. In apparel, I am not very brand conscious; anything that fits well and feels good is what I like.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook