Deconstruct rolls out its latest digital #CozYouKnowBetter campaign

Skincare start-up Deconstruct has launched the #CozYouKnowBetter campaign that aims to highlight the importance of information over impulse buying of skincare products. The campaign was created and conceptualised by Supari Studios. As per the company, the brand aims to educate and widen its reach from tier 1 to tier 2 and tier 3 cities through the campaign.

In the new-age knowledge economy, consumers are changing and seeking their own information, Malini Adupureddy, founder, Deconstruct Skincare, said. “The company aims to aid them in this journey by providing well-researched and simple information on the website, the product labels, and social media channels and let them decide what is best,” she added.

As per the company, the 360-degree digital video campaign has roped in many digital stars who have a mass appeal among young audiences. These influencers are making content on the same lines as that of the ad but are giving it their own touch, the company stated. The ad is also live on over-the-top (OTT) platforms and other known ad networks.

