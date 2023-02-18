Decoding the paradigm shift in the Indian gaming ecosystem

By Satyam Rastogi

The Indian gaming industry is growing at an unprecedented pace with a steep surge in the number of online gamers. Though India started comparatively late in online mobile gaming, the PC gamer population is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5 percent between 2019 and 2023. The onset of the pandemic gave it an incredible push and interestingly, the demand has not remained restricted to Tier I cities only. There has been a huge uptick in online gaming in Tier II and III cities.

Online gaming is becoming a new skill for gamers in India. With advances in technology, changes in consumer behaviour and shifting business models, the gaming ecosystem is evolving constantly. In India, gaming began in the early 1990s on gaming consoles and PCs. Being recognised as one of the key trends in the gaming ecosystem, there has been a paradigm shift from console and PC-based gaming to mobile and online gaming driven by the widespread adoption of smartphones and the increasing availability of high-speed internet, which has made it possible for more people to access and play games online.

Understanding Indian gamers

According to a recent study, about 35 percent of Indian gamers can be recognised as mainstream enthusiasts –passionate gamers who are engaged in the gaming ecosystem. At 22 percent, alpha influencers or highly passionate gamers are engaged in the gaming community, followed by 15 percent of casual and on-the-go gamers.

The different category of gamers is arising due to another important rising trend of social and casual games, which have broadened the appeal of gaming beyond the traditional hardcore gaming audience. These games are typically simple, easy to learn, and can be played on a variety of devices, including smartphones and tablets. They are often free to play, with in-app purchases or advertising used to generate revenue.

The paradigm shift in the gaming ecosystem

In addition to new gaming trends, the stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem are increasingly fulfilling the gamers’ demands by creating responsive, adaptive and challenging games with the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies. This can be seen as a major development with more sophisticated NPCs and the use of machine learning to improve the gaming experience. Creating real-life like situational developments adds more excitement to the gamers’ journey.

The rise of esports and streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube have also become an important part of the gaming ecosystem, as they provide new ways for players to engage with games and communities, as well as new revenue streams for game developers and publishers.

Furthermore, the gaming ecosystem is expected to undergo a revolutionary evolution with the rise of real money games. With affordable internet data and wide use of digital payments, real money games are reaching their next level with a more exciting and engaging experience to be created for passionate gamers. This shows a resounding spike in real-money games as players are increasingly participating in games with low-risk and high-reward factors. This creates a new avenue for NPUs (New paying users) and opens a more promising revenue stream for the stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem.

With innovation at its peak, next-gen gaming developers are laying the success of the gaming ecosystem in the hands of immersive and interactive technologies. In addition to this, the business models of the gaming ecosystem shifting from traditional on-premise video games to digital distribution, freemium, and subscription-based models are also demonstrating an impressive growth trajectory for the gaming industry. It’s clear that the gaming ecosystem is an incredibly dynamic and constantly evolving field, and it will be interesting to see how it continues to develop in the future.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the gaming ecosystem is a shifting paradigm in the entertainment industry. New technologies, platforms and revenue models are constantly emerging, and the industry is adapting to new consumer demands. While gaming is seen as a leisure activity, it also provides a revenue stream for many businesses. As technology continues to advance, and the industry is becoming more diverse, it’s clear that the future of the gaming ecosystem is bright.

The author is Founder & CEO, GamerPe.

