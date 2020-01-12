Decoding the genesis of luxury

Luxury is the experience, it’s a feeling and a way of life

By Nibhrant Shah

If you look up the definition of luxury, you will see something like: a state of immense comfort or elegance, especially when involving great expense. This is exactly what luxury has meant to many of us for so many years. Things like flying first-class, driving high-end cars, not having to wait in lines, wearing fine fabrics and eating decadent meals were the epitome of luxury. A luxurious experience meant that you would have to shell out big bucks, to receive services and products that very few people around the world would ever have access to. However, when you look at the ideas and markets of luxury today, is this meaning still relevant?

Having grown up during the boom of the ’90s, living in the United States during the early 90s and then moving back to India at one of our biggest phases of growth ever, I’ve been lucky enough to see this idea of luxury evolve over the years. Today, luxury means something very different. Luxury is the experience, it’s a feeling and a way of life. It’s less about monogrammed luggage and more about the destination. There are of course certain parts of conspicuous consumption that will always denote luxury, such as a home in the Alps, a private plane or Chanel bedroom slippers; but these are all things money can buy. Today, I’m much more interested in those things that have no price tag.

You can find luxury in many different things. It could be in having your favourite breakfast prepared for you right when you check into your villa, to watching the sun set from the privacy of a quiet beach. Luxury means something that makes you feel special and doesn’t necessarily cost that much. A massage in your bedroom, a handmade piece of clothing or a personalised note from the founder of a company are all things that feel as luxurious as any first-class ticket.

Read Also: IBF appoints Meenakshi Gopinath, Pallavi Joshi and Dipa Dixit as new members of BCCC

When you look at a brand like Isprava, our goal has always been to appeal to the most discerning customer and offer them an unparalleled product and service. Our products are our beautiful homes, but that is only the beginning of where the luxury starts. From the personal attention that one will get before arriving in Goa, Coonoor or Alibaug to the comfort with which one will arrive at his/her home. The way we’ve trained our staff to interact with you and the attention to detail you will find in every corner. These are things that people remember. The intuition we speak to you with and the way that we work with you is what makes the brand truly luxurious.

Another major way luxury has changed over the past few years is the new focus on sustainability. We have treated our planet terribly over the few generations we’ve been here, and now it’s starting to show up all around us. To have a brand that cares about working ethically and supporting the environment and communities they work with, is a true sign of luxury in my eyes. Luxury is putting your trust in someone you know cares about the same things you do.

At the end of the day, you may not remember what you wore or where you ate, but you will always remember how you felt. It is these precious moments that tie together to create a feeling of luxury. Trust, sustainability, experience, personalisation and attention to detail are all things I believe are much more important than any brand name or logo!

The author is the founder and CEO of Isprava & Lohono Stays

Read Also: Trivago replaces Vaseline to emerge as the most advertised brand in Week 53: BARC