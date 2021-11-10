Deccan Gladiators signs nine sponsors for Abu Dhabi T10

Kragbuzz, a premium athleisure and sportswear brand, bagged the rights as the apparel partners

Deccan Gladiators signed a host of sponsors ahead of the start of Abu Dhabi T10 League. Brands such as 1NE, a food and beverage brand under the subsidiary of Livinia Foods USA; Insiya and Kenza have all joined the team in the capacity of premium sponsors. While American ice cream brand Baskin-Robbins, Shivoy Group and Clubhouse Amritsar have been signed as the official sponsors. Kragbuzz, a premium athleisure and sportswear brand, bagged the rights as the apparel partners of the team while Arean is the hygiene partner of the Gladiators.

It has also onboarded SportGully as the principal sponsor. “We extend a warm welcome to all the sponsors on behalf of the entire team of Deccan Gladiators. This couple of months has been a roller-coaster and we are happy that these brands have come forward and extended their support towards the team,” Gaurav Grover, team owner, Deccan Gladiators, said on the association with the sponsors for the upcoming league.

The fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 cricket tournament will begin on November 19 and will be played for 15 days till December 4, 2021.

It was crucial for us to come back stronger after the pandemic, Udit Vats, marketing head, Deccan Gladiators, said. “The threat still looms large around us, but with these associations it has provided the Gladiators some much needed morale-booster before the event. We would like to thank these sponsors for believing in our values and supporting us in these difficult times. We are looking for one big season ahead of us and without their support, it won’t be possible,” Vats added further on the partnerships in this season.

