Debanjan Basak named group creative director of Havas Worldwide India

Havas Worldwide India has announced the appointment of Debanjan Basak as group creative director. According to the company, Basak’s appointment follows Anupama Ramaswamy being onboarded as the chief creative officer in 2022. Basak will report to Ramaswamy and oversee the agency’s digital and social portfolio expansion. He’ll be based in Gurgaon, the company added.

“I’ve always believed that a brand reflects not only the ever-changing market trends, but also the ever-changing human emotions, and that we as advertising professionals must weave stories that capture both. I believe that Havas Worldwide India will provide me with the opportunity to create these engaging stories, particularly in the digital space,” Debanjan Basak, group creative director, Havas Worldwide India, said.

Basak has over 14 years of experience across agencies such as Ogilvy Mumbai, Dentsu India and Contract Advertising. He specialises in brand building, copywriting, impactful storytelling, and Digital Marketing and he has worked for numerous brands including IKEA, Maruti Suzuki, Carlsberg, Netflix, Hindustan Times, Roca Parryware, Westside, Toyota, Platinum Guild International, Amul Innerwear, Bata, among others. His campaign ‘#CloseOpenDefecation’ was featured on United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals website.

Basak will play a key role in driving our agenda of creativity beyond silos, Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer, Havas Group India, stated. “will be responsible for driving creative excellence for clients,” he highlighted.

