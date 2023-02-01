DDB Mudramax onboards Sarfaraz Ansari as senior vice president – Integrated Media

DDB Mudramax strengthens its leadership team with the appointment of Sarfaraz Ansari as senior vice president – Integrated Media. According to the company, he will be responsible for leading strategy and ideation for integrated solutions across media platforms.

Commenting on the appointment, Rammohan Sundaram, country head and managing partner, Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group, stated that Ansari was deemed as the best fit, especially with some of the company’s large clients, where it needed someone who can fit into the culture and at the same time solidify its leadership in strategic buying across all media.

With over 17 years of professional experience, Ansari has worked across industries including FMCG, financial services, telecom and brands such as Johnson & Johnson, Spotify, Mahindra, Marico, among others. In his previous stint, he served as the buying lead at Lodestar Media.

“The DDB Mudra Group has made some remarkable strides over the past few years with inspiring and diversified campaigns across categories. I look forward to contributing to the Group’s growth trajectory, taking on challenges and opportunities in the new role,” Sarfaraz Ansari, senior vice president, Integrated Media, said.

