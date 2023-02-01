scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
#BudgetWithFE
Budget 2023-24: Stock and Company Impact Analysis
Pause slide

DDB Mudramax onboards Sarfaraz Ansari as senior vice president – Integrated Media

He will be responsible for leading strategy and ideation for integrated solutions across media platforms.

Written by BrandWagon Online
DDB Mudramax onboards Sarfaraz Ansari as senior vice president – Integrated Media
With over 17 years of professional experience, Ansari has worked across industries including FMCG, financial services, telecom

DDB Mudramax strengthens its leadership team with the appointment of Sarfaraz Ansari as senior vice president – Integrated Media. According to the company, he will be responsible for leading strategy and ideation for integrated solutions across media platforms.

Commenting on the appointment, Rammohan Sundaram, country head and managing partner, Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group, stated that Ansari was deemed as the best fit, especially with some of the company’s large clients, where it needed someone who can fit into the culture and at the same time solidify its leadership in strategic buying across all media.

With over 17 years of professional experience, Ansari has worked across industries including FMCG, financial services, telecom and brands such as Johnson & Johnson, Spotify, Mahindra, Marico, among others. In his previous stint, he served as the buying lead at Lodestar Media.

Also Read

“The DDB Mudra Group has made some remarkable strides over the past few years with inspiring and diversified campaigns across categories. I look forward to contributing to the Group’s growth trajectory, taking on challenges and opportunities in the new role,” Sarfaraz Ansari, senior vice president, Integrated Media, said.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook 

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 18:15 IST