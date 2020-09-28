DDB Mudra wins creative duties for Protinex

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch

Protinex, the nutritional supplement brand from the house of Danone, has awarded its creative duties to integrated marketing communications network, DDB Mudra. The account was awarded following a multi-agency pitch. With the association, DDB Mudra will bring in its expertise to strengthen the brand’s communication and architecture.

Indian diet is primarily carbohydrate heavy and protein deficient. A 2017 research by Indian Market Research Bureau revealed that protein deficiency in India was more than 70%. Until a few years ago, adult nutrition was an ignored topic. Due to confluence of myriad factors, Indians are considering their health and wellbeing seriously. Indians are gradually making themselves aware of protein deficiency and its underlying effects on human health. Building on this insight, DDB Mudra researched this category deeply to map all the touchpoints of a consumer journey and lifecycle.

Protein awareness is an important part of our brand commitment since the understanding about Protein is very nascent in India, Himanshu Bakshi, managing director, Danone India said. “Effective communication is a vehicle through which we deliver our promise of inspiring healthier eating and drinking habits. DDB Mudra will help us translate this promise to action as we embark on an exciting journey to create impactful communication around Protein,” he added further on the association.

According to Anurag Tandon, managing partner, DDB Mudra West, adult nutrition is a category with growth potential. “Our fresh perspective in how to create consumer awareness about protein deficiency resonated well with Protinex’s goal to create relevance in this segment,” he stated.

