DDB Mudra Group wins integrated marketing mandate for IndoSpace

IndoSpace has awarded its integrated marketing communications mandate to DDB Mudra Group following a multi-agency pitch. As part of the mandate, creative and brand strategy will be handled by DDB Mudra and digital media planning will be managed by OMD MudraMax.

IndoSpace is the industrial and logistics real estate developer with pan-India presence. With its combination of strategic land bank, world-class infrastructure and amenities, the company caters to the logistics infrastructure needs of leading players across sectors. The partnership with DDB Mudra Group will enable IndoSpace to capture the growing demand. The deep understanding of social and cultural contexts will be instrumental in developing the overall communications strategy, the agency said in a statement.

“We are delighted to have DDB Mudra on board and wish to gain substantially from their creative and digital communication expertise. Their unique approach towards brand building and end-to-end capabilities were the reasons to choose them as our partners,” Rajesh Jaggi, vice chairman – Real Estate, Everstone Group said.

According to Anurag Tandon, managing partner, DDB Mudra West, over the last few years, the company has developed substantial domain expertise in the B2B space. “We are delighted to be working with IndoSpace, the country’s industrial and logistics real estate player. The team is excited to use our understanding of consumer behaviour, especially in a post-Covid world, to develop communication for a category that has typically not been product focused,” he added.

IndoSpace is the provider of modern industrial and logistics real estate in India and has taken total commitment to India to above US$ 3.2 billion. Promoted by Everstone Group, GLP and Realterm, IndoSpace continues to develop new facilities to cater to the needs of its clients. Its customers include IKEA, Amazon, Nissan, DHL, DB Schenker, Delhivery, Steelcase, Ericsson, Bosch and Aptiv.

