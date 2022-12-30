DDB Mudra Group strengthens leadership, onboards Menaka Menon and Nitin Pradhan

DDB Mudra Group has announced the onboarding of Menaka Menon as the national strategy head and Nitin Pradhan as the creative head, South. According to the company, the new appointments have cumulatively brought in 40 years of experience in creative thinking and strategic planning across brands and categories.

Bernbach had said that creativity is the most powerful force in business, and those words form the core of what we’re trying to build at the DDB Mudra Group, Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra Group, said. “How strong the force of creativity depends on the talent that wields it and leads it,” he added.

Menon’s experience began with account management and move towards marketing roles. A MICA, Menon has previously worked with FCB, JWT and Leo Burnett. Her portfolio also included brands such as ITC foods, Amazon, HUL, Star Network. Besides, Pradhan comes with over 20 years of experience and has worked with brands, namely, Samsung, Tata Sky, KBC and Sony Network. Prior to his current appointment, he was working with Chiel India and has worked alongside companies such as Ogilvy, McCann, Publicis Groupe and Leo Burnett.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook