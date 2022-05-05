DDB Mudra Group names Aniruddha Deb as EVP and head of business, North

DDB Mudra Group has appointed Aniruddha Deb as executive vice president and head of business, North. In his new role, Deb will lead the business between DDB Mudra and 22feet Tribal Worldwide in the North office. He will report to Ashutosh Sawhney, managing partner, North, DDB Mudra Group.

The last two years have accelerated clients’ needs for ‘through the line’ consumer-focused marketing, Ashutosh Sawhney said. “The leaders for this hybrid discipline in our business have one foot planted in brand, human insights and strategy and the other in digital, platform-out thinking. Deb’s appointment is in sync with this need as he complements both these skill sets and knows what is effective, creative work,” he added.

With over 19 years of experience in advertising and marketing, Deb has worked with global businesses such as Unilever, Nestle, Wipro, Samsung, LG, HSBC, Vodafone, KFC and Subway. He began his career with MullenLowe Lintas Group, where he led Unilever’s detergents, oral care and deodorants business in SE Asia, operating out of Thailand. Previously, he has worked with agencies such as Ogilvy, Publicis Groupe and Cheil Worldwide, and served as head of marketing, Mobiistar. In his last stint, Deb worked with Wunderman Thompson as senior vice president and executive business director, where a part of his role was as the branch head, ADK Fortune, Bangalore.

For Aniruddha Deb, with the changing landscape of creative agencies and an ongoing digital transformation, only a few networks have been able to shape themselves as a truly integrated agency in India and DDB Mudra Group is one of them. “The company is in constant endeavour to grow and build brands through creative work and the ability to provide solutions irrespective of the kind of business they hold,” he stated.

