DDB Mudra Group demonstrates the value of social media with latest digital film

DDB Mudra Group has collaborated with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar to release ‘Yeh Kaun Sa Fest Hai Bhai’, a digital film that highlights how Meta’s apps help people and communities to progress. According to the company, this is part of Meta’s ongoing ‘Where can’t we go together’ campaign that started earlier in the year.

Certain moments of one’s youth remain as memories across a lifetime and organising a college festival with friends is one such experience and that is what resonated, Shoojit Sircar, director, said. “While filming, my constant brief to the bunch of young and enthusiastic actors was to keep alive a strong, serious desire to make the festival a success despite all the ups and downs, and it is that we have tried to encapsulate through this film,” he added.

The campaign film shows a slice-of-life story of a group of college students who have never experienced organising a college festival. In India, it is believed to be a rite of passage for any college student and it became something that went on hold during the pandemic, the company said.

