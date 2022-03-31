DDB Mudra Group brings Anand Murty and Mehak Jaini onboard as India strategy chiefs

DDB Mudra Group has appointed Anand Murty and Mehak Jaini as the strategy chiefs of DDB Mudra and 22feet Tribal Worldwide, respectively. The appointment is in line with the group’s promise of a cohesive view across advertising, digital marketing and media. According to the group, Murty and Jaini’s teams will bring together the fundamentals of brand planning, an understanding of culture and consumers, with the demands of digital transformation for some of India’s fastest growing brands.

From creative work and seamless experiences through to measured and disproportionate brand and business growth, the strategists are at the heart of the action at the group, Aditya Kanthy, CEO and MD, DDB Mudra Group, stated. “We look forward to Murty and Jaini taking charge of the strategy department at the group. They are the key to the kind of success we want to create for our people and clients. While one part of the task is to bring changes to the ways of traditional marketers, equally, they will help bring the basics of brand building and consumer thinking to help set a foundation for long-term sustainable growth for digitally forward companies,” he added.

Murty and Jaini are also part of DDB Worldwide’s global strategic council that aims to bring together the network’s strategy leaders. “The council leverages the network’s strengths, talent and experience to create world-class thinking with a common pool of capabilities and skill sets”, the group claimed in a statement.

For Jaini, with traditional business experimenting with digital presence, and digitally native brands challenging what qualifies as marketing, be it exclusive experiences, metaverse extensions, or NFTs; an integrated strategy agenda, such as the group’s, ensures no client is left behind. “With Murty’s team of brand and communication strategists, and 22feet’s specialist teams of digital evangelists, technologists, brand and business analysts, SEO and listening experts, data nerds and media mavericks, the full funnel wins are ripe for reaping. Looking forward to redefining what strategy can do for creative agencies,” she highlighted.

“The agenda is to continue to build a team that helps drive growth for our clients and partners with creativity to deliver on unexpected works, on repeat. I look forward to continuing the momentum on DDB’s effectiveness charter and the deep work on insights and culture that has enabled us to build some solid work across our vast and diverse client portfolio,” Murty stated.

