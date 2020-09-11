DDB Mudra Group bags the integrated marketing communications mandate of McDonald’s India – North and East

The team will work across brand touchpoints to connect and engage with consumers

DDB Mudra Group has been assigned the integrated marketing communications mandate for McDonald’s India – North & East (Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.). The enhanced scope will include digital marketing by 22feet Tribal Worldwide and digital media planning by OMD Mudramax, in addition to the existing brand strategy and creative mandate.

As per the mandate, DDB Mudra Group will manage the overall marketing and digital communications strategy for the brand across traditional and digital media. There will be additional emphasis on strengthening brand visibility in the digital space aligned with the business goals. The team will work across brand touchpoints to connect and engage with consumers.

DDB Mudra brings a deep understanding of the brand philosophy and ethos, Robert Hunghanfoo, head, CPRL said. “Their creative work and successful partnership with us makes them our preferred partner for the extended mandate in digital marketing,” he added.

According to Kriti Awasthi, DGM, marketing, McDonald’s India – North & East, digital media has revolutionised the way brands connect, communicate and interact with their customers’ world over. “COVID-19 has further accelerated the need for robust digital marketing for successful consumer outreach. With strong experience in the digital marketing space and in-depth understanding of brand McDonald’s, DDB Mudra Group will enable us to reinforce our brand love and strengthen our consumer outreach on the digital platforms as well. We look forward to delivering a great McDonald’s experience through innovative and strategic interventions,” she elaborated.

Part of the DDB Worldwide Group, DDB Mudra Group is a marketing and creative services group offering capabilities, from brand strategy, campaign design, experience design, digital strategy, content solutions, media planning and buying, analytics among others. The company’s agency brands include DDB Mudra, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, OMD Mudramax, Interbrand, Track, TracyLocke and DDB Health & Lifestyle.

