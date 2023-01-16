DDB Mudra Group appoints Binodan Sarman as EVP, North

DDB Mudra Group has appointed Binodan Sarman as the executive vice president, North. As part of this appointment, Sarma will lead the digital business for both DDB Mudra and 22feet Tribal Worldwide for the Group’s Gurugram office.

DDB Tribal – the amalgamation of DDB Mudra & 22Feet Tribal Worldwide in North is coming of age, Ashutosh Sawhney, managing partner – north, DDB Mudra Group, said. “In Sarma, we found not only a digital transformer but also an advertising professional with an astute sense of business and most importantly, a thirst for creating big, creative ideas,” he added.

Sarma has come with over 16 years of experience in the advertising and data marketing industries. He has worked with companies such as Wunderman Thompson, Cheil India and Dentsu Impact. Moreover, his experience includes leading digital transformation and marketing for brands, namely, Maruti Suzuki, Samsung, Airtel, Microsoft, Reliance, Carlsberg, Tata Tea and Tata Salt.

Digital is no longer just another medium of marketing, but a complete ecosystem integrated into the process of brand building, Binodan Sarma, executive vice president, North, DDB Mudra Group, stated. “In this age and time where AI determines the kind of clothes you can wear and masterpieces that can be produced in seconds, brands will need to leverage the maximum of each touchpoint in the most relevant manner without losing focus on its core proposition,” he highlighted.

