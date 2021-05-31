DDB Mudra appoints Pallavi Chakravarti as creative head of West office

Her last stint was at Taproot Dentsu, where she led the creative function for the Mumbai office as executive creative director

DDB Mudra has announced the appointment of Pallavi Chakravarti as the creative head of the West office. Chakravarti will work closely with Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group to take on the responsibility of driving the agency’s creative product. Her last stint was at Taproot Dentsu, where she led the creative function for the Mumbai office as executive creative director.

In a career spanning over 17 years, Chakravarti has been instrumental in building effective brand campaigns across categories. Her ability to craft compelling narratives is evident in her body of work on brands like Facebook, Airtel, Parle, Uber, Pepsi, Times of India among others. Previously, she has worked with Saatchi & Saatchi, JWT and Grey.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve been slowly gathering momentum as an organisation – No.2 at Effies, topping the new biz league, back-to-back Grand Prixs at Spikes Asia and our more recent performance at Kyoorius. And Pallavi is just the person to help us keep this momentum going and add more kick to it. She strengthens our belief and our ambition to do unexpected work that gets disproportionate results for our clients,” Mathew said.

“I’m here to build, to enjoy the creative process, to love the business of advertising even more than I already do. I’m here because it felt like the right place to be. And I’m looking forward to the journey,” Chakravarti added on her new role.

The DDB Mudra Group is a marketing and creative services group in India, part of the DDB Worldwide Group. The company’s belief that creativity is the most powerful force in business comes alive in its partnerships with over 200 clients. It offers capabilities from brand strategy, campaign design, experience design, digital strategy, content solutions, media planning and buying, analytics and reporting to shopper marketing, through agency brands –DDB Mudra, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, OMD Mudramax, Interbrand, Track, TracyLocke and DDB Health & Lifestyle.

