DDB Mudra appoints Manish Darji as head of art, West

DDB Mudra has announced the appointment of Manish Darji as head of art, West. In his new role, Darji will lead the design mandate for the agency’s West office and will report to Pallavi Chakravarti, creative head, West, DDB Mudra.

As part of his mandate, Darji will explore applications of craft in newer categories like digital, data, entertainment, and content. His appointment reinforces the Group’s commitment to craft at a time when visual storytelling is constantly evolving.

“It is impossible to look at a piece Darji has worked on and not be wowed. His passion for craft and grasp of distinctive visual languages are skills sorely needed in this day and age. We’re delighted to have him on board to further the creative vision for DDB Mudra West,” Chakravarti said on the appointment.

In a career spanning two decades, Darji has worked on brands such as Coca-Cola, NDTV, Big Bazaar, Volkswagen, Marico, Viacom 18, Mondelez. He served as executive creative director and associate creative director at DDB Mudra in the year 2014 and 2010 respectively. He has also worked at BBH, McCann Erickson, Ogilvy, Rediffusion Y&R and Bates 141.

“Bill Bernbach was the first to put art and copy on the same floor, back in the 60s, and that’s been the model for all agencies ever since. With it comes the opportunity to let craft shine as we pursue our promise of Unexpected Works,” Darji stated.

Darji’s work has been recognised at some of the biggest creative forums including Cannes Lions, Spikes Asia, One Show, D&AD, LIA, and Kyoorius.

