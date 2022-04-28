DCMN ropes in Akshay Kapur to oversee expansion of its Insights capabilities in India

DCMN has announced the expansion of its Insights capabilities in India. To help oversee the new expansion, DCMN has roped in Akshay Kapur to join the Insights team. In his previous stint, Kapur worked at Nielsen, where he spent close to four years working with clients such as Pernod Ricard India, DSM, Dabur, Reckitt Benckiser and GSK.

For Bindu Balakrishnan, country head India, DCMN, performance metrics can only give a person so much insight into how well an advertising campaign has performed. “Our clients are increasingly focused on building brand salience and want to know what impact a campaign has had on more nuanced awareness metrics such as likeability and brand recognition. These are the questions our Insights product is designed to help answer. Having this overview of both the performance and broader awareness metrics, gives a fuller picture of a marketing campaign’s impact and is invaluable for charting a brands’ growth,” she stated.



As per reports, the ad spend is set to cross the one lakh crore rupees mark this year in India alone. Brands have never been more aware of the need to invest their budgets in the right audiences and campaigns that will help them drive real growth, the company said.

DCMN’s Insights solutions are built to take the guesswork out of campaign work, with capabilities such as target group analysis, ad concept testing, and pre and post-campaign brand metrics of digital brands.



DCMN is the growth marketing partner for digital businesses and startups. Headquartered in Berlin, the company has five international offices worldwide. DCMN launched its India operations in 2016, with a team of creative and strategic marketing experts based in Gurgaon. The company has helped digital brands such as upGrad, Truecaller and WinZO, to scale their businesses.

