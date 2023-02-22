DBS Bank India, eSamudaay partner to support businesses in small towns through ONDC

DBS Bank India has announced a partnership with eSamudaay, a SAAS-based solutions provider, to support Indian MSMEs.

The partnership aims to make doing business on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) more convenient for smaller players in the market by providing digital solutions on both the buyer and seller side and logistic support.

As part of this partnership, DBS Bank India will leverage its digital capabilities and will offer customised cash management solutions for SMEs and MSMEs.

The rise in digital adoption among Indian MSMEs presents opportunities for further growth in the sector, a statement from the company said.

“We look forward to offering our customised financial solutions to local businesses and contributing towards the growth of India’s burgeoning e-commerce market.” said Divyesh Dalal, managing director and head, Global Transaction Services at DBS Bank India.

Anup Pai, co-founder and CEO of eSamudaay said, “We have created a digital solution for decentralised, inclusive economic growth and believe that in DBS Bank India, we have found the right partner to offer a slew of financial products for local commerce to thrive.”



The bank’s online credit solutions platform, “DBS Digital Business Loans,” offers up to Rs 20 crore in credit to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, ensuring easy access to business credit. eSamudaay, on the other hand, collaborates with multiple stakeholders, such as local associations, chambers of commerce, and financial institutions, to digitalize local trade.

