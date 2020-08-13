Davinta Financial Services appoints ^atom network as its branding and creative agency

The agency will soon be launching the identity of the brand

Fintech company Davinta Financial Services, which aims at building financial services for the millions of underserved consumers across India has appointed ^ a t o m network as its branding and creative agency after a multi-agency selection process.

Davinta is an AI powered digital platform that brings together various financial institutions and non banking financial companies (NBFC) creating financial ecosystems. As per the company, it will soon roll out its services nationally and reach to every nook and corner of ‘Bharat’. The services will cover every financial need from lending, insurance, investing and cash based services for underserved and unserved Indians.

Financial services for the underserved in India is steeped in legacy that stifles inclusion, Ravi Garikipati, Davinta Financial Services, said. “We are on a mission to improve and transform the lives of the underserved through financial inclusion enabled by technology. Our approach puts the customer at the centre and creates products around them by understanding their needs, hopes and aspirations. This is fundamentally different from the traditional ‘one size fits all’ approach in financial services,” he added. Furthermore, he also stated that ^ a t o m team understood their vision and the company is looking forward to partnering with them as it scales up to make an impact on millions of lives across the country.

“The opportunity to partner with something as grand and vital to India’s growth makes it a huge responsibility. We have started working on the agenda and will soon launch the identity of this new brand,” Abhik Santara, director and CEO of ^ a t o m stated on the association.

