DangleAds appoints Rakesh Kumar as director sales

DangleAds Technologies has appointed Rakesh Kumar as director sales. The strategic hire in the business team is in line with DangleAds renewed focus on its global expansion and brand building across the digital ecosystem to drive business growth, customer acquisition, product innovation and greater adoption of performance marketing.

In this role, Kumar will focus on building the mobile performance marketing business for DangleAds. Along with sales and business development, he would also be actively involved in mobile strategy, team development and crafting a roadmap for the growth of mobile business.

We are expanding into global markets and have also increased our product portfolio, Pulkit Narayan, founder and CEO, DangleAds Technology said. “We are on a resilient progression trail and with such promising progress, we felt the need to strengthen our business team that could lead us to desired future campaigns and success. We require good talent who can help grow our business many folds and provide us great market penetration in different vertices. Kumar’s rich experience and skill – set would help us in building DangleAds as a market leader in performance marketing and lead us on a growth path in India and abroad,” he added.

Kumar joins DangleAds with over 13 years of experience in digital marketing, native, content, programmatic, premium audience monetisation, OTT, influencer marketing, display/video, branding and performance marketing, mobility (SMS/ voice/ WAP/ apps) and SaaS product in payment solution space. Prior to joining DangleAds Technologies, Kumar was associated with Xapads Media Pvt. Ltd. where he was positioned as AGM sales. He has also worked with Admobly, ValueFirst Digital and Httpool where he managed sales at national and regional level respectively.

“I am looking forward to the challenge that comes along with this opportunity and to be able to contribute to its growth by bringing new business with the help of my perspective, wide networking and more than a decade long experience across digital spectrum. We are in the business of helping our partners succeed and to ensure that we have made significant advancements in data science, technology and processes to reach the desired goal,” Kumar stated on the role.

