Dangal TV brings back the mythological epic ‘Ramayana’

Hindi general entertainment channel (GEC) Dangal has brought back the mythological epic, ‘Ramayana’ starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee in lead roles. The show, which went live on April 26, will be aired at 7.30 pm followed by its repeat telecast at 9.30 am. “At Dangal, we are committed to keeping our discerning viewers entertained especially during unprecedented times like these. Over the years, our viewers have supported us and it is now upon public demand that we have brought back Ramayana,” a Dangal spokesperson said in a statement.

The initiative to bring back Ramayana by the channel is the Dangal TV’s attempt to satiate the increasing content consumption thirst of the viewers, since the channel has now run out of fresh content. This trend was kickstarted by the public broadcaster Doordarshan who started airing a host of shows including Ramayan, Mahabharat, Circus, Shaktimaan among others. Ramayana is the second historical show that the network has brought back. Earlier this month, Dangal TV decided to retelecast Chandragupt Maurya for its viewers.

Ramayana is one of the major Sanskrit epics of ancient India. It is an Indian television mythological series depicting the story of Lord Rama based on the classic Indian literature which narrates his exile of 14 years along with Lord Sita and Lakshman. Dangal TV offers its consumers a host of shows varying across genres including Mahima Shanidev Ki, Dwarkadheesh, Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi, Crime Alert, Phir Laut Aayi Naagin, Darr Ki Dastak and Crime Investigation Force.

Launched in 2009, Dangal TV is an entertainment channel. The channel is a pioneer in presenting shows such as mythological stories (Mahima Shanidev ki and Dwarkadheesh), Fiction drama ( Pyaar ki Luka chuppi), Crime alert , among others.

