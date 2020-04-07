Dangal TV brings back historical television show Chandragupt Maurya

The ad-free episodes will go on from April 7

Hindi general entertainment channel, Dangal TV is all set to air episodes of Chandragupt Maurya. The series includes 105 ad-free episodes which will go air from today, Monday to Friday at 10 pm. According to the latest BARC data, GECs’ share of total viewership recorded a 45% drop as in week 12. Additionally, its total viewership stood at 39% as opposed to 52% in week 2. Due to coronavirus, the Indian film and television industry had decided to halt shoots as a preventive measure until March 31. However, the 21-day national lockdown has imposed a longer moratorium on the industry, due to which the industry is running out of fresh content. The initiative to bring back Chandragupt Maurya by the channel is the Dangal TV’s attempt to satiate the increasing content consumption thirst of the viewers, since the channel has now run out of fresh content. This trend was kickstarted by the public broadcaster Doordarshan who started airing a host of shows including Ramayan, Mahabharat, Circus, Shaktimaan among others.

According to a company spokesperson, with an aim to encourage the viewers to stay strong in such times, Dangal TV intends to motivate audiences across the country to stay calm and enjoy responsibly by staying home whilst catching up on uninterrupted entertainment. “As a media company, we understand the situation and hence will continue to boost the entertainment quotient,” he added.

The series is an Indian historical drama, based on the life of Chandragupt Maurya, an Indian emperor of ancient India and the founder of the Mauryan empire. Ashish Sharma who featured in the lead role will also return on tv. The show is produced by Nilanjana Purkayasstha Sagar and Prem Saga.

Launched in 2009, Dangal TV is an entertainment channel. The channel is a pioneer in presenting shows such as mythological stories (Mahima Shanidev ki and Dwarkadheesh), Fiction drama ( Pyaar ki Luka chuppi), Crime alert , among others.

