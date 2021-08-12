Dangal Games forays into casual gaming with launch of unified gaming app

The app will be available for android users initially

Online skill-based gaming platform Dangal Games has launched its gaming app as it plans to enter the casual gaming market. The platform wants to position the app as a unified multi-gaming platform. With various casual games including 8 Ball Pool, Carrom, Racing, Quiz, it is targeting the mass population of India. The app will be available for android users initially. However, users can download it from the website as well.

“At Dangal Games, we have always strived to bring forth the best gaming experience to our users and with the launch of the Dangal Games App we are trying to accumulate both ― casual gaming and our flagship products under one umbrella so that the end user can have diversified options based on their likings. We are aiming to reach eight crore users in two years,” Varun Mahna, founder and CEO, Dangal Games, said.

This is the first product from the house of Dangal Games that is completely designed and developed in-house by the engineering team, Mahna noted. He added that it would showcase the prowess of the platform’s tech capabilities to the entire software and gaming industry. While the Dangal Games app will feature over 50 casual games under the unified application, Dangal Games has other flagship products like PokerDangal, RummyDangal and FantasyDangal.

Dangal Games’ PokerDangal comes under India’s top five online poker platforms, the company claimed in a statement. In 2020, the company ventured into RummyDangal and claims to have over five lakh users registered on the platform. It launched its third product FantasyDangal in April 2021.

“We are known for our relationship with our users. The core reason behind our growth in such a short span of time has been the trust that we have built with effective digital marketing strategies and customer support,” Manan Sobti, co-founder, Dangal Games, stated.

