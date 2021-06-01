Dangal Games appoints Ankit Anand as business head for FantasyDangal

Dangal Games is an online platform that facilitates skill-based gaming for gamers.

Online gaming platform Dangal Games has appointed Ankit Anand as a business head of its recently launched application FantasyDangal. In his new role, Anand will be responsible for spearheading the overall expansion and growth of FantasyDangal. “Since we are expanding and preparing ourselves for growth, hiring the right talent becomes a key driver for the company. As an organisation we focus on bringing in people who will be accountable for developing the brand and shaping the future of Dangal Games. We have complete faith that Ankit Anand is the right person to propel our business vision forward,” Varun Mahna, founder and CEO, Dangal Games, stated.

With more than seven years of experience, Anand has handled key accounts for some of the formidable names in banking and media industries. He started his professional journey with a small stint as a management trainee in the project finance group (Debt Syndication) of Centrum Capital. Before joining Dangal Games, Anand has held key business positions in Yes Bank and Star India. “It has been more than 15 years since I have been playing fantasy sports which started as banter with a group of friends. Now to imagine this from a lens of a platform provider gives an entirely different experience. Every day I am learning something new and exciting, ” Ankit Anand, business head, FantasyDangal, said.

Presently, Anand is steering the entire wheel of the platform FantasyDangal right from – building various teams, driving customer acquisition, retention, digital marketing with a greater focus on customer experience.

Dangal Games is an online platform that facilitates skill-based gaming for gamers. It offers platforms like PokerDangal and RummyDangal. Recently, Dangal Games has secured $ 1 million in ‘Series A’ funding and intends to use the funding to diversify the product portfolio and further expand its business to exclusive products.

