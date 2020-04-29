DAN promotes Haresh Nayak to APAC president, Posterscope

Nayak joined Posterscope India in 2008 as general manager to launch the brand in the market

Dentsu Aegis Network has promoted Haresh Nayak to president, Posterscope Asia Pacific, in addition to his current role as managing director of Posterscope India. In his expanded role for APAC, Haresh will be driving long-term, sustainable growth by bringing automation, intelligence and accountability into the business. He will concentrate on enabling the regional market with focus on client needs and growth opportunities while optimising operations.

With more than two decades of experience in leading businesses across OOH, shopper marketing, ambient, CSR, celebrity and sports management, Nayak joined Posterscope India in 2008 as general manager to launch the brand in the market. He subsequently grew the brand further and launched four additional brands – Brandscope, Hyperspace, PSI and Ambient OOH, under the Posterscope Group India. Prior to joining Posterscope, Haresh was business director and national buying head at IPG India for six years.

Nayak will report to Ashish Bhasin, Dentsu Aegis Network Asia Pacific CEO and Stephen Whyte, Global President of Posterscope. He will also continue to report into Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network India for his existing India responsibilities. According to Ashish Bhasin, Dentsu Aegis Network Asia Pacific CEO, Nayak has played an instrumental role in transforming the business to one of the leading agencies in India today. “He is well-placed to lead Posterscope Asia Pacific on to the next chapter as we evolve our integrated Dentsu Aegis business in the region,” he added.

Asia Pacific continues to be a huge market for OOH advertising as emerging economies within this region power growth, Stephen Whyte, Global President, Posterscope, said. “With Harish on board, Posterscope Asia Pacific will continue to push boundaries to deliver creative OOH experience for our clients,” he claimed.

Moreover, as the media landscape continues to change and evolve, it is imperative that our media operations are structurally aligned to continue meeting our clients’ needs, Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO DAN India said. “Driving automation and operational excellence within the businesses and ensuring that our teams, our processes and our systems continue to work in an agile, more integrated and less complicated way, is of paramount importance to help maximise the impact we deliver for our clients,” he elaborated.

Read Also: Pratik Bhivagaje joins ShortsTV as partnership and marketing manager for South Asia

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook