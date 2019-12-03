DAN Programmatic powers analytics capabilities; launches Dentsu Marketing Cloud Platform

The Dentsu Aegis Network Data Sciences Division is a specialised capability center of data scientists and experts within the Dentsu Aegis Network.

DAN Programmatic has launched Dentsu Marketing Cloud Platform to drive the network’s analytics capabilities. The platform will operate as a marketing intelligence platform, which will house intelligence from the globally acclaimed DAN Data Labs ecosystem, first, second- and third-party data. It brings together advertising and analytics to help surface deeper insights, establish enriched customer connections and drive better marketing results.

There is a growing pain point of limited data control due to the black boxes in which various ecosystems operate. Due to this, clients are looking to gain deeper insights into their audiences and their journeys and to turn those insights into better brand and audience experiences, Shamsuddin Jasani, group MD, Isobar – South Asia, said. “To address this concern, we have invested in developing from the ground up the Dentsu Marketing Cloud Platform to present clients with greater insights to enhance marketing effectiveness and increase their control over their data,” he added.

“Under the Dentsu Marketing Cloud Platform, clients will be able to better segment their audience cohorts using advanced analytics. With the integration of client-owned or DAN owned pixels governing the flow of data, clients will be able to run proprietary multi-touch attribution models, market mix models and a whole gamut of services to not only provide better insights, but to deliver high touched consumer experiences through sharper targeting,” Gautam Mehra, CEO, DAN Programmatic and chief data officer, DAN – South Asia, adds.

