DAN India elevates Rajni Menon to head of solutions development and chief strategy officer

Media and communications conglomerate Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) has promoted Rajni Menon to head of solutions development and chief strategy officer for DAN Solutions India. In her new role, Menon will lead the development of solutions, strategy, and research for the recently launched DAN Solutions India and report to its CEO, Narayan Devanathan. Prior to this, Rajni was chief executive officer (CEO) for Carat India, the flagship media agency from the house of DAN India.

With two decades of experience in strategic planning, media buying, research and insights, Menon’s forte has been to initiate and establish business-focused solutions for brands through in-depth understanding of consumer behaviour. She also led strategy and insights for Carat India for over five years before DAN India named her as the agency CEO in 2017.

According to Narayan Devanathan, CEO, DAN Solutions India and chairperson, Creative Line of Business, DAN India and group executive and strategy officer, Dentsu Aegis Network, South Asia, strategy is the art of unlocking value through problem-solving without giving primacy to the form the solution takes. “As someone who has been doing that throughout her career, Rajni is a natural when it comes to helping deliver the promise of DAN Solutions. As we see a new confluence in marketing today, beyond just the re-integration of creative and media offerings, Rajni’s stock-in-trade, along with her untiring energy, vast experience, and intuitive grasp of what moves business, make the idea of a solutions-orientation practicable and credible,” he added further.

“The prospect of working closely with the talent pool at DAN in co-creating brand and consumer connections and experiences is what I am really looking forward to,” Menon stated on her new role in the organisation.

