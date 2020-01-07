DAN elevates Sidharth Rao to chairman, Happy mcgarrybowen Dentsu Webchutney

Rao will continue to report into Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, DAN India

Media and digital marketing communications company Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India has elevated Sidharth Rao to the position of chairman, Happy mcgarrybowen (HMB) India as well as chairman, Dentsu Webchutney. Erstwhile CEO of Dentsu Webchutney, Rao’s role and responsibilities has been expanded within the network. The move is in line with the company’s legacy to retain all its agency founders who chose to partner and participate with the network through various strategic acquisitions. Rao will continue to report into Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, DAN India.

In his new role, he will work with Samarjit Choudhry, president, HMB India to accentuate the agency’s brand legacy in India even as he continues to oversee Dentsu Webchutney’s consistent performance and expansion across the country and beyond.

For Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, DAN India Dentsu Webchutney is now one of the finest creative agencies in the business and Sidharth Rao has played an integral role in making that happen.

“My first 20 years in advertising has been a ride; and now I’m looking forward to the next 20 with our wonderful teams at Dentsu Webchutney, HMB and the rest of the DAN family. With the support of DAN, the Happy team in India and mcgarrybowen internationally, I am certain that our golden days are ahead of us,” said Sidharth Rao, chairman, HMB India and Dentsu Webchutney.

Rao further claimed that the company will soon announce the new CEO of Dentsu Webchutney. The announcement will be aimed at strengthening DAN’s leadership in India.

Dentsu Aegis Network’s presence in India comprises the global network brands such as Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and mcgarrybowen along with the Dentsu branded agencies – Dentsu Impact, Dentsu One, Dentsu India, dentsu X, Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney. Also, newly added to the group are the recently acquired local brands Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations Group, Happy mcgarrybowen, Fractal Design Studio, SVG Columbus and Merkle Sokrati.

