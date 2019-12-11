DAN Data Sciences launches audience perception analysis engine Dentsu BrandSense

Dentsu BrandSense will focus on analysing a brand’s communication on social media and marketing channels

In today’s socially conscious and political environment, it has become extremely imperative for brands to take cognizance of the nature and tone in which they must communicate and resonate with their audiences. It is also crucial for brands to know how these very audiences perceive them. In line with this knowledge, the Data Sciences Division of Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India, has launched Dentsu BrandSense.

Housed under DAN Explore, Dentsu BrandSense is a brand-audience perception analysis engine which aims to offer clients data driven solutions. Dentsu BrandSense will focus on analysing a brand’s communication on social media and marketing channels while Dentsu AudienceSense will analyse how audiences respond to those brand communication channels.

According to Rajiv Dingra, CEO and founder, WATConsult, targeting people based not just on their explicitly stated preferences or past behavioural trends, but on their underlying psychological make-up has been a long-needed solution for brands to connect with their audiences. “With the Dentsu BrandSense tool from the DAN Data Lab factory, this is a leap forward in a true data driven way for brands to understand the make-up of their audiences in much more depth to generate content that better resonates with a brand audience,” he added.

“With Dentsu BrandSense, we aim to bring Behavioural Sciences and Personality Science to the forefront of marketing efforts. Equipped with not just proprietary machine learning models, this engine will be equipped with intelligence from industry leading personality algorithms such as the likes of IBM Watson, Google NLU and Azure Text Analytics APIs,” Gautam Mehra, CEO, DAN Programmatic and chief data officer, DAN – South Asia, highlighted. The idea, he added, is to go beyond finding correlations between behaviour and audience preferences to adding a personality dimension which will improve marketing effectiveness, and enhance audience motivation

The Dentsu Aegis Network Data Sciences Division is a specialised capability center of data scientists and experts within the Dentsu Aegis Network. It was launched in India in 2016 to deliver best-in-class expertise and capability in the use of data for data-driven marketing and to solve brand challenges.

