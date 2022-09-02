DaMENSCH unveils a digital-first campaign ‘The Innerwear Therapy’

Men’s fashion brand DaMENSCH has unveiled a digital-first campaign titled ‘The Innerwear Therapy’ with comedians Rohan Joshi, Aadar Malik, Jordindians, and Nirmal Pillai. The campaign is conceptualised and written by creative agency Talented and produced in partnership with Dot Dot Boom films.

With the Innerwear Therapy campaign film, we have tried to create a perfect blend of subtle advertising with a pinch of quirkiness, Deepti Karthik, senior vice president, marketing, DaMENSCH, said. “At DaMENSCH, we have the largest innerwear collection and they are so comfortable that it almost feels like therapy. The ad film perfectly encapsulates how innerwear can excite the audience through creative advertising. It is important that we communicate with the audience in their language and through personalities, they relate with. Hence the essence of this campaign is brought alive by using India’s top comedians Rohan Joshi, Adar Malik, Jordindians and Nirmal Pillai. Their intelligent humor and niche audience set that they cater to allow our brand voice to resonate perfectly,” Karthik added further.

“The idea to do an ad has been in our heads for a while, inspired by tons of films and work from abroad. To combine that with even more meta-industry narratives was the icing on the cake. The whole series is a nod to scrappily-executed performance videos that do the heavy-lifting for the bulk of D2C Indian startups and flood our YouTube pre-rolls. We buy what’s advertised not because of the ads, but usually because of how good the products actually are. As customers of DaMENSCH ourselves, we could vouch for the products. So our question to Deepti and Siddharth from DaMENSCH was simple – “Do you care about what your ads are? Or how people react right after watching them?” When they responded with the latter, we knew this idea had found its brand,” PG Aditiya, co-founder, Talented, stated.

Started in 2018, DaMENSCH is a D2C brand that caters to the men’s premium essential wear fashion segment in India. DaMENSCH envisions to become a lifestyle brand that will become an integral part of every global Indian’s wardrobe, it said in a statement.

Also Read: Research & Ranking launches #NayaZamaanaNayiSoch campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook