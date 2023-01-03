Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited rolls out ‘DSP Ghar Bhar ke Khushiyaan’ TVC

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL) has unveiled its new ‘DSP Ghar Bhar ke Khushiyaan’ television commercial (TVC) campaign. The campaign was conceptualised by Ogilvy Creative and is based on the Indian tradition that people should not leave empty-handed from someone’s house, it claimed. The company further added that the campaign will be promoted across all marketing channels.

According to the company, the campaign will run for the next two months across Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal in the eastern region and all seven states of northeast India from 15 December 2022 to 15 February 2023. The campaign will begin from 1 January 2023 till 28 February 2023 across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

Through this campaign, the company wanted to resonate with how certain traditions provide a sense of belonging and small acts of generosity can bring cheer, a DCBL spokesperson said. “Dalmia Cement’s premium product DSP Cement has witnessed higher demand in target markets. This new offer will further fortify the brand’s preference among potential buyers, improve overall sales and growth, and strengthen recall for the brand,” they further claimed.

