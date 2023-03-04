Dalmia Bharat launches digital campaign ‘Homemaker’ to celebrate IWD 2023

Indian cement company, Dalmia Bharat Limited has launched new digital campaign called ‘Homemaker’ commemorating International Women’s Day.

The online campaign centres around a play on the word ‘Homemaker’ and the difference between its literal and conventional meaning. Through this campaign, Dalmia Bharat aims to highlight the gender ratio skew in the business and aspires to lead the change in perception, showcasing women as equally skilled members of this fraternity.

As per the company, the digital campaign will be activated through a series of teasers, testimonials, and a short film. Tagged as Because I’m that woman who chooses to be a #homemaker, the short film showcases how women in the construction industry are building their own destiny while encountering constant stereotypes. Initially it will seem that a woman is being portrayed as a homemaker, but there will be a twist towards the end showing her as the actual engineer, contractor, architect of homes – the actual ‘homemaker’.



Commenting on the marketing campaign, DBL spokesperson said, “Traditionally, the construction industry is a male dominated field and only 12% women are part of this workforce in India. It remains an uncommon choice for women professionally due to the typecast and lack of opportunities. On Women’s Day we want to amplify our intent for the need to bring about a paradigm shift in this industry. We hope the campaign can sensitize and encourage women to explore and consider opportunities in our industry and company.”

Targeted at Tier I and Tier II audience, the Women’s Day campaign aims to reach out to a larger talent pool, potential employees, and educational institutes.

The campaign will run across six key digital platforms – LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and WhatsApp till March 2023.

