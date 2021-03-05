Dalda Vanaspati ropes in Sanjeev Kapoor as the brand ambassador

With the association, the company aims to communicate the legacy and trust it has built over the years

Dalda Vanaspati has roped in celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor as its brand ambassador. To begin with, Kapoor will be seen in a series of videos in the brand’s upcoming campaign #JaanchParakhLo. It is the brand’s reassuring move that brings forward the story of goodness, legacy, taste and how it has withstood the test of times in its commitment towards delivering quality always, the company said. In one of the videos, the master chef walks through his childhood memories while preparing biryani with Dalda, evoking nostalgia.

“While there are many brands which have been there for decades and are going strong but a cooking medium brand belonging to the FMCG sector which has lasted this long, itself speaks volume of credibility and reliability of Dalda. And when it came to communicating the brand message, there couldn’t have been anyone else other than chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who is recognised across the country as the quintessential face of high-quality Indian cooking and someone who himself believes in Dalda Vanaspati,” Milind Acharya, head of marketing, Bunge India Pvt Ltd said.

“I am really excited about this association with Dalda Vanaspati; a brand which has not just been my personal favorite but has been an industry leader in the cooking medium for decades. Nostalgia surrounds me whenever I prepare a dish with Dalda Vanaspati and takes me back to my childhood. The authentic taste it adds to the dishes has made it the go-to choice for generations together. Over the years, there has been a drastic shift in the lifestyle of consumers and they are now mindful about their fitness. In line with the same, Dalda has also evolved over the years and has become a better cooking medium,” Kapoor stated on the association.

