Dairy Day emphasises on ‘Goodness’ in its new campaign

The campaign aims to bring goodness alive through simple and relatable stories, according to the ice cream brand

With the onset of summer season, Dairy Day Ice Cream has launched a new campaign titled ‘Goodness is Good.’ Conceptualised by Famous Innovations, the film aims to inculcate the practice of doing good amongst everyone by showcasing the story of a young boy who learns to communicate in sign language in order to welcome a hearing and speech impaired child who recently moved into his apartment complex.

The film ‘Sign Language’ is the first part of the video campaign of three films that are aimed at celebrating every act of goodness that spreads happiness in people’s lives. The ‘Goodness is Good’ campaign is our attempt to deliver a message of unity, trust and friendship that can be achieved if our thought process is driven by goodness, M N Jaganath, co-founder, Dairy Day said. “Through this campaign we aim to encourage people to reimagine what they can achieve if they take the time to learn and understand what a small act of goodness can achieve. Dairy Day believes that goodness comes naturally, and we have made ‘goodness’ the focus of our brand,” he added.

The films which have been directed by Vibha Puri will be aired throughout the summer. With this campaign, we have tried to bring goodness alive through simple and relatable stories, Raj Kamble, founder & CCO, Famous Innovations stated. “Be it the father who understands that marks don’t define a child, a layman who gently pushes children to play with nature and ensures the children disconnect from the digital world/video game or the little boy who learns sign language to make a new friend. There are important messages hidden in these humble acts of goodness and we hope this campaign helps spread cheer in the world, at a time when we all need it so badly,” he elaborated.

