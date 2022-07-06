DailyObjects launches social media campaign #FromTheDesk

DailyObjects has rolled out #FromTheDesk social media campaign. Through the campaign, the brand aims to bring into the light the new age professionals and game changers who took the road less taken. Featuring the journey of these personalities, DailyObjects will be running a series of videos and posts on its social media channels including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

The new norms of the pandemic did not give people enough opportunity to reimagine their homes as a new workplace, Pankaj Garg, CEO and co-founder, DailyObjects, said. “The immediate need to reimagine the way we work and ensure productivity and efficiency was one of the biggest challenges for the new-age professionals. With this campaign, we intend to bring some of the most inspiring stories of people who fought against the odds to become game changers in their domains,” he asked.

As per the company, the two years of the pandemic have brought a fundamental transformation in working dynamics for everyone. People had to reimagine their workstations to sustain the workplace momentum for productivity, efficiency, and organisation. The videos feature Sanjay Garg, Founder and CEO, Raw Mango, Arun Sharma, IAS and Officer on Special Duty to Hon’ble MOS for Electronics and IT and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Ann Philipose, Psychologist and Therapist, and Arjun Sagar Gupta, CEO, the Piano Man Group. The campaign throws light on how redesigning and reimagining their workplace helps them fight the challenges of day-to-day work life and helps them be more productive. The campaign also intends to capture how nuances of design and organisation helped these entrepreneurs to break the clutter.

Read Also: Twitter seeks judicial review of Indian orders to take down content

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook