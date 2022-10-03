Dailyhunt partners with LinkedIn to bring curated news insights to its users

Dailyhunt has entered into a one-year strategic partnership with LinkedIn to make LinkedIn’s News and insights available on the Dailyhunt app. Through this partnership, LinkedIn will leverage Dailyhunt’s Bharat-centric platform to strengthen its reach across Bharat with detailed news and curated insights.

LinkedIn News has 200 editors spread across the world who create, curate, and cultivate news and views in the form of articles, short posts, or videos with an aim to build the voice of the global workforce through news, ideas, and community, Nirajita Banerjee, managing news editor, LinkedIn India, said. ”With this partnership, our News coverage will reach a wider audience and help them gain knowledge that’s critical for them to succeed professionally,” she added.

Dailyhunt will be able to engage its users in a new way with access to LinkedIn News’ in-depth analysis of trending topics across business, technology, economy, and career. The two companies will also explore other partnership avenues in future that can help the growing community of working professionals.

Dailyhunt is committed to innovating its offerings to meet the evolving content needs of its users, Ravanan N, executive director, Eterno Infotech, stated. “Our collaboration with LinkedIn News is designed to provide users with easy access to a plethora of comprehensive information. This will enable users to discover and stay updated on news topics and key developments across industries. We are looking forward to partnering with LinkedIn News in catering to the growing appetite among users to stay up-to-date with professional news,” he highlighted.

Dailyhunt English language users can now access LinkedIn News stories on their news feed. Dailyhunt has worked towards onboarding multiple partners on the app in order to provide comprehensive content consumption options for its over 350 million users.

