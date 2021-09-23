DafaNews to continue its association with Chennaiyin FC as principal sponsor

DafaNews over the past two seasons have become a vital part of the CFC family, Vita Dani, co-owner, Chennaiyin FC, said.

Chennaiyin FC(CFC) has extended its partnership with online sports news hub DafaNews as one of its principal sponsors for the 2021-22 season. The online sports news hub has been associated with CFC for the last two seasons. “DafaNews over the past two seasons have become a vital part of the CFC family. We look forward to having them back with us for a third consecutive year and are sure that it is a partnership that will bear fruit for both, the brand and Chennaiyin FC,” Vita Dani, co-owner, Chennaiyin FC, said.

The renewed association reinforces the continued faith that both the brands share as the partnership enters its third consecutive year, CFC said in an official statement. DafaNews has partnered with several football clubs across the globe. It started its association with India’s premier football league Indian Super League (ISL) in the 2019-20 season. The news portal offers extensive reporting on Indian and global sports events.

“After a productive two seasons we’ve had with Chennaiyin FC, we’re happy to continue for a third consecutive year. We see great merit in continuing our association with brand CFC, in what will also be a new campaign under a new head coach and fresh set of players, played out in Goa,” a DafaNews spokesperson stated.

In July this year, CFC roped in Bozidar Bandovic as head coach on a one-year contract. The two time-ISL winners CFC will start its campaign on November 23 against Hyderabad FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, it said. ISL 2021-22 will start on November 13 and the league will consist of 115 matches which will be played entirely in Goa.

