Dabur Meswak launches ‘Toothy Tales’ campaign, takes educational approach to oral care

Dabur Meswak has launched a new campaign ‘Toothy Tales’. As per the brand, this innovative and interactive experience is designed to not only engage young audiences but also create a sustained interest in the brand.

Toothy Tales is a story about a toon family called the ‘Molars’ who embark on an adventure in search of the Meswak tree. This ingredient helps them live healthy and happy lives, making it a must-have for the Molars. They travel in the Toothbus through the germy jungle, cavity canyon, tooth peak, and finally arrive at the dental desert, encountering a world full of adventure and excitement.

Toothy Tales not only makes brushing fun for kids but also helps them develop a positive attitude towards dental hygiene. By using entertaining storytelling and relatable characters, Dabur Meswak said that it has created a fun and educational way to get children excited about taking care of their teeth.

“Dabur Meswak is a herbal toothpaste which not only provides complete care for the entire family, but also has a unique taste and mouthfeel, making it pleasing for kids as well as for adults.” said Harkawal Singh, marketing head – oral care, Dabur India Limited.

“The creative team brought their A game to introduce younger audiences to a magical and evolving Meswak universe. From midnight snacks to explorations in the backyard, Toothy Tales is inspired from the entire creative team’s childhood adventures and we are excited to see what happens next.” said Devlina Banerji, associate creative director, Ting.

