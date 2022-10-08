Dabur enters popular protein segment with Réal peanut butter range

Dabur India on Friday announced its entry into the growing protein segment and also its first e-commerce launch with the addition of a peanut butter range to its Réal portfolio.

The launch adds to a series of products that FMCG companies have been coming out with in the protein food segment to cater to the growing demand for health foods. Dabur’s peanut butter joins a wide range of options already available in the market. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) under Kissan, Marico under Saffola, Dr Oatker under Funfoods, and several international food and beverage companies already offer their own peanut butter range.

“Peanut butter consumption has been gradually picking up and is a protein intake proposition in a convenient format. Consumers use peanut butter as a bread spread, in shakes, cereals and as a ready dip with crackers. We are confident that the new product will be liked by millions who want to adopt a healthy lifestyle without compromising on taste,” said Smerth Khanna, head of e-commerce and modern trade, Dabur India.

The peanut butter segment is getting crowded with increasing number of new launches. The price competition is to be watched out for, as more companies are vying to take a share of the health food portfolio.

A quick check on e-commerce portal Amazon reveals that Marico’s Saffola peanut butter for a 350 g pack is available at 175 and a 900 g pack for 228. HUL’s Kissan peanut butter is available for 161, while a 920 g pack costs 290. Dabur’s offering will be costliest so far available in four variants with no added sugar, salt and oil. The 350 g packs of different flavours are priced at 185, and a 1 kg variant at 499.

This is also Dabur’s first e-commerce launch with a Réal Chocolate Peanut Butter launched during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days event.

“With the expansion of our Réal portfolio, we aim to strengthen our Réal health proposition by launching convenient and healthy products to strengthen the brand equity beyond juices. Peanut butter is actively used as a replacement to dairy-based butter and as a daily dose of protein,” Rajat Mathur, AGM (consumer marketing), Dabur India, said.

The India protein market stood at $1.34 billion in 2021 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.23% to reach $1.65 billion in 2026, according to market intelligence and advisory firm Mordor Intelligence. The food and beverage segment is becoming the largest end-user segment in this category.

Also Read: Meta India elevates Arun Srinivas as director and head of the ads business

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook