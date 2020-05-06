Dabur Amla launches new campaign saluting frontline women workers

The film has been conceptualised by Ogilvy

In order to salute the spirit of women frontline workers who have actively been supporting the nation during the crisis through their services, Dabur Amla Hair Oil has launched a new campaign to laud their efforts. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign lauds the efforts of doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, aid givers, police officers or journalists, the on-ground task force who is constantly working round the clock to ensure that everyone is safe and sound.

The film which has been executed in a flip book style, depicting the various COVID warriors getting ready for their duty to serve humanity. According to Rajeev John, sr. GM, Dabur India Ltd, Dabur Amla has been a household name trusted by women across generations. “A mother, wife, friend – we all know the real-life women warriors, who have been fighting the crisis. We wanted to salute their strength and unfaltering dedication. The little we could do was to make them the real celebrities of our film,” he further added.

The film is being run across the social media platforms of the brand. For Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India-North, Dabur Amla’s ‘Saluting Brave Women’ film is a hat tip to all the courageous women who are currently at the front-line fighting COVID 19. “While it’s very easy for us to stay at home and play our part to fight this pandemic, not everyone is so lucky. These women working as doctors, nurses, media people, police force, pilots are taking the risk head on so that one day we can all step out fearlessly. We wanted to salute these brave women. At times like this, we are also forced to look at other ways of creating work and this execution was a delightful find and coupled with a nice narration, we are super happy with what we have created,” she added.

