D2H ropes in Rishabh Pant as its brand ambassador

Rishabh Pant will be associated with the brand for the next two years

Dish TV India Limited’s DTH brand D2H, has signed Indian brought Rishabh Pant on board as its new brand ambassador. The cricketer will feature in 360-degree brand communication for the next two years. “Our brands are our biggest strength. The close affinity between the D2H brand and Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador will enable deeper engagement of D2H with its target group,” Anil Dua, executive director and group CEO, Dish TV India Ltd, said about the association.

For Sugato Banerji, corporate head, marketing, D2H, Dish TV India Ltd, Rishabh Pant has developed into a distinctive entertainer on the cricket field, with his energy behind the stumps and shot-making. “He appeals to the huge 18-35 age group across the country, our core audience. We see him as a fit with D2H brand values. The association with Rishabh will take brand D2H to more defined position within a short time through continuous investment in creating awareness and affinity,” he added.

Dish TV India Limited is a direct-to-home (DTH) company with brands such as Dish TV, Zing and D2H under its ownership. The company operates using multiple satellite platforms including SES-8, GSAT-15, and ST-2 and has a bandwidth capacity of 1134 MHz. D2H with a range of channel selection aims towards a around the clock customer support. The DTH brand, to target a larger audience base, has expanded its service to regional channels, educational channels and active services, for customers among various age groups, like fitness active, dance active, thriller active, comedy active and kids active, among others.

Read Also: Credenc announces Mayanka Uppal as its new CMO

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook