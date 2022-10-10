D2C Ecommerce ropes in Rakul Preet Singh as brand ambassador for AccessHer

D2C Ecommerce has brought on board Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh as brand ambassador for its fashion jewellery brand AccessHer. As part of the endorsement, the actress will be seen as the face of the brand, promoting its contemporary fashion jewellery and accessories.

Keeping up with the pace of the evolving fashion jewellery category, AccessHer has always been the first to bring forth new trends on online marketplaces for its aspirational consumers, Manish Gupta, founder and CEO, D2C Ecommerce, said. “Rakul Preet is the perfect choice to represent AccessHer because she resonates with the brand’s ethos and target market and is an epitome of fashion, style, success as well as an inspiration and role model for her fans across India,” he added.

With the tagline ‘Be Your True You’, the actress will bolster AccessHer’s pan India visibility with an aim to appeal to young women from various socio-economic backgrounds. The brand is planning a social media campaign featuring the actress in the later stages of this partnership.

“I am really fond of jewellery and have been a fashion enthusiast since I was a child. Now that I am associated with AccessHer by D2C e-commerce, I can share this passion with a larger audience of young, ambitious, free spirited women,” Rakul Preet Singh stated.

As the festive season kicks in with fervor after a two year pandemic lull, the entire nation is celebrating, shopping and spending time with family and friends. AccessHer aims to capitalise on this sentiment and establish itself as preferred D2C brand for fashion jewellery, which will include necklace sets, earrings, nose rings, bangles, bracelets, body jewellery, hair accessories, bags, among others.

