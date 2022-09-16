D2C Ecommerce announces its official launch; raises Rs 6 crore as seed funding

Multi-brand e-commerce platform D2C Ecommerce has raised Rs six crore in its seed funding round led by industry experts including Ravi Khushwani, founder, Greensoul Brand and others. The brand has also announced its official launch in the country

D2C Ecommerce is user friendly and caters to all age groups, income classes, Manish Gupta, CEO and founder, D2C Ecommerce, said. “I believe that the Indian economy will only thrive if we are able to cater to the mass population instead of the one percent elite group and this notion inspired me to launch D2C Ecommerce, with a vibrant tricolor logo representing the Indian flag. We have already witnessed a phenomenal response from consumers towards our offerings,” he added.

As per a recent report commissioned by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and Praxis Global Alliance, D2C is a $12 billion market. By FY27, it is predicted that the market for all D2C brands would reach $60 billion, expanding at a CAGR of roughly 40%.

D2C Ecommerce claims to have a unique business proposition and has developed its own brands across multiple home and lifestyle categories and sells them on its very own D2C platform. The products are also available on other leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Myntra and Meesho. The current product categories include fitness, sports, beauty, cosmetics, apparel, accessories, books, food items, travel packages and technology. Its mission is to provide ‘aspirational products at affordable prices’ to every Indian household by catering to all age groups, income classes and delivers to tier I, tier II, and tier III cities, across more than 20,000 pincodes. “We want to allocate these funds to invest in brands, expand our product offerings, add new cutting-edge technologies and at the same time scale up our customer acquisition. We also plan to expand our workforce and ensure last-mile delivery, and thereafter, branch out into new categories,” he highlighted.

